House Passes Amendment Protecting Abortion Rights In Mass.03:51Play
On Beacon Hill Thursday night, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved an amendment further clarifying a woman's right to choose abortion services in Massachusetts.
The language came in the form of an amendment to the state budget, now being debated by the legislature.
WBUR's Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes with the details.
This segment aired on November 13, 2020.
