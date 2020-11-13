WBUR News WBUR News

House Passes Amendment Protecting Abortion Rights In Mass.03:51
November 13, 2020
On Beacon Hill Thursday night, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved an amendment further clarifying a woman's right to choose abortion services in Massachusetts.

The language came in the form of an amendment to the state budget, now being debated by the legislature.

WBUR's Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes with the details.

This segment aired on November 13, 2020.

