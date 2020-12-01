WBUR News
Support the news
Mass. House, Senate Reach Police Reform Compromise05:33Play
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers are expected Tuesday to accept a compromise police reform bill.
The legislation came about this summer following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis. Floyd's death prompted massive demonstrations nationwide, and calls for overhauling the way police work is done.
WBUR’s Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the compromise.
This segment aired on December 1, 2020.
Related:
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Support the news