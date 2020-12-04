The Massachusetts congressional delegation remained largely intact in the 2020 election, with all but one incumbent lawmaker keeping their seat.

The exception was Joe Kennedy III, who, after eight years representing Massachusetts' 4th District, will step aside in January. Kennedy mounted an unsuccessful bid to unseat Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey.

Kennedy joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes earlier this week. As he wraps up his time in office, he says he's proud of his work in the House.