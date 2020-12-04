WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

Rep. Kennedy Reflects On His Time In The Mass. Congressional Delegation06:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 04, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Massachusetts congressional delegation remained largely intact in the 2020 election, with all but one incumbent lawmaker keeping their seat.

The exception was Joe Kennedy III, who, after eight years representing Massachusetts' 4th District, will step aside in January. Kennedy mounted an unsuccessful bid to unseat Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey.

Kennedy joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes earlier this week. As he wraps up his time in office, he says he's proud of his work in the House.

This segment aired on December 4, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Support the news