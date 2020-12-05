As heavy rain came down onto parts of the state Saturday morning, some areas of Massachusetts already have begun to see snow, specifically across Southern Worcester county and the higher elevations of Middlesex county.

The trend towards snow will continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours, making it all the way to the coastline.

A storm currently across the Mid-Atlantic will rapidly move into the area east of New England and then eventually onto the Gulf of Maine.

This track will allow colder air from the north to make it to the surface, hence the changeover to snow.

Once the snow starts, it's expected to come down hard. There could be snowfall rates —especially away from the coastline — that exceed 2 inches per hour for a few hours.

Moderate to major impacts from the storm are likely Saturday into Sunday.

A thunderstorm during the nor'easter is possible. Some areas will exceed a foot of snow, but other areas closer to the coastline could see less.

Heavy snow bands will create difficult travel conditions after the changeover from rain, and being on the roads isn’t advisable during the snow part of this storm.

The rain should change to snow in the greater Boston area between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. — first over the metrowest area and lastly across the south shore communities. The snow is expected to wind down between 9:00 p.m. and midnight from west to east, setting us up for a brilliant day on Sunday with lots of sunshine and plenty of time to clean up.

Depending on when the changeover from rain to snow occurs affects the snow accumulation totals - the later the change, the less snow is expected to accumulate.

Strong winds on the coastline could be a source of power outages, as well as areas hit with the heaviest snow.