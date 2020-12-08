Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is rolling back part of the state's reopening.

Today, the state reported another 3,627 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. The number of people hospitalized rose to 1,552. And the positive testing rate rose to 5.81%.

The Governor's move today will bring the state back to stage 1 of the third reopening phase. That's where we were in early October. While the move is far from a total shutdown, it means more restrictions starting Sunday.

Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the changes.