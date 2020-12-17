WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

MassDOT Urges Mass. Residents To Avoid Travel Amid Heavy Snow

December 17, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The first major winter storm of the season is here.

Boston could see 8 to 12 inches of snow Thursday,  while some areas of New England could see as much as 18 inches.

That heavy snowfall and dropping temperatures could spell trouble for people still getting out on the roads during the pandemic.

For the latest on how the state is handling the storm, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver

This segment aired on December 17, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

Support the news