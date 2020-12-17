WBUR News
A winter storm raged through Massachusetts starting Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, bringing heavy snow to Boston for what Mayor Marty Walsh said was the first time since March 2019.
Walsh urged residents to be patient Thursday as city crews worked to plow and treat snow-covered roads.
The mayor joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk more about the weather and its impacts on the city.
This segment aired on December 17, 2020.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
