Mass. Speaker DeLeo To Resign, Take Job At Northeastern
Long-time speaker of the Massachusetts House Robert DeLeo has made it official. He's resigning effective Tuesday and is expected to take a job at his alma mater, Northeastern University.
Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about DeLeo's resignation and the transition to his replacement.
This segment aired on December 28, 2020.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
