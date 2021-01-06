WBUR News
Legislature Wraps Up Session Overnight
The work of the 191st General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is now in the books.
The Legislature finished up their session around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. The 192nd General Court of the Commonwealth will be sworn in later today.
WBUR's Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown was up all night keeping tabs on the goings on and joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on January 6, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
