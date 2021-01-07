WBUR News
Support the news
Rep. Keating On Being In The Capitol During Lockdown, Calls To Remove Trump04:30Play
Most members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are are calling for the removal of President Trump after the events in Washington on Wednesday.
Congressman Bill Keating was among those who sheltered in place and didn't leave the house until after 4 a.m. Thursday.
Keating joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about it.
This segment aired on January 7, 2021.
Support the news