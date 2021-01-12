Rep. Jim McGovern On The Lingering Anger Over The Capitol Attacks

The U.S. House of Representatives will take up a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, to remove President Trump from office.

There's little chance Pence will take that step. If he doesn't, the House will return Wednesday to take up an article of impeachment against Trump.

The House Rules Committee is in charge of laying out the parameters for the debates and votes. Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern of Worcester chairs that committee.

Today, things got heated in a hearing when McGovern called on Republican Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio to admit that the presidential election was not stolen.

"If we want to talk about healing, we have to talk about truth," he said.

McGovern joined WBUR's All Things Considered to explain why he directed his anger at Jordan and to discuss the House's actions.