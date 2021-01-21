WBUR News
Mass. Transportation Secretary Pollack To Join Biden Administration
A familiar face in the Baker administration is leaving for Washington, D.C.
Long-time Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack will become the deputy Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration. She takes her new job with the Biden Administration next Wednesday.
WBUR's Steve Brown reports.
This segment aired on January 21, 2021.
