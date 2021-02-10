WBUR News
Companions To Seniors 75 And Older Can Also Receive Vaccinations In Mass.04:32Play
The Baker Administration is making changes to the current phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.
Starting Feb. 11, companions or caregivers who bring people over the age of 75 to an appointment at one of the state's mass vaccination sites can get vaccinated themselves.
WBUR's Angus Chen joins us with more details on the change.
This segment aired on February 10, 2021.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Angus Chen Reporter, CommonHealth
Angus Chen is a reporter for WBUR's CommonHealth.
