Companions To Seniors 75 And Older Can Also Receive Vaccinations In Mass.04:32
February 10, 2021
The Baker Administration is making changes to the current phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Starting Feb. 11, companions or caregivers who bring people over the age of 75 to an appointment at one of the state's mass vaccination sites can get vaccinated themselves.

WBUR's Angus Chen joins us with more details on the change.

This segment aired on February 10, 2021.

