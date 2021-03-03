President Biden is calling on states to prioritize teachers and school staff in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

On Tuesday, Biden said every grade school employee and child care provider should receive at least on shot by the end of the month. Biden said at least 30 states already prioritize educators, and the federal government will take steps toward getting other states to do so as well.

Massachusetts is among the states not prioritizing educators, but Democratic lawmakers are pushing for that to change.

Also on Tuesday, state Senate President Karen Spilka said it's a prerequisite for the Baker administration's plan to open schools next month. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about this.