Support the news
Baker Opens Vaccinations For K-12 Educators, School Staff
WBUR State House reporter Steve Brown talked to All Things Considered host Jack Lepiarz on Wednesday about Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to open up vaccination appointments for educators and others working in K-12 schools.
This segment aired on March 3, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Jack Lepiarz Reporter and Anchor
Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and anchor at WBUR.
Support the news