There's a heated disagreement shaping up between Massachusetts' teacher's unions and the Gov. Charlie Baker's Administration.
The debate is over how K-12 educators should be vaccinated for the coronavirus.
The state wants all elementary and middle school students back in the classrooms full time next month, but not all teachers may be vaccinated by then.
The unions want teachers vaccinated before they're required to go back to the classroom.
State House reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered to walk through what happened on Thursday, which has both sides sniping at the other.
This segment aired on March 11, 2021.
