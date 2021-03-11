Pandemic hibernation took Thursday off in Boston, which saw record-setting temperatures.

Boston shattered the high temperature record for this date with a high of 74 degrees. The previous record of 67 was set in 1990.

The high in Worcester hit 70 degrees, breaking the 44-year-old record of 66 for this day.

Reporter Quincy Walters Joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about those broken records, which didn't surprise or matter to folks enjoying the late winter respite.