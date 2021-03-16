The New England Patriots have made a huge splash — actually, more of a tidal wave — in the first hours of the NFL's free agency period.

The Patriots reportedly reached contract agreements with more than half a dozen free agents from other teams. At the same time, they've also agreed to bring back quarterback Cam Newton.

NFL analyst Mike Reiss, who covers the Patriots for ESPN Boston joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to sort through what's been a dizzying couple of days.