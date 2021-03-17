WBUR News

Asian Residents In Boston Concerned By Law Enforcement Response In Georgia Killings02:20
March 17, 2021
Asian residents in the Boston area say law enforcement's reaction to the multiple homicides in Georgia, including six Asian victims, adds insult to injury.

They're troubled and concerned by a nationwide rise in violence against Asian-Americans and what they believe is a dismissive government response.

Reporter Quincy Walters joined WBUR's All Things Considered with more.

This segment aired on March 17, 2021.

