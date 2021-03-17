Support the news
Asian Residents In Boston Concerned By Law Enforcement Response In Georgia Killings02:20Play
Asian residents in the Boston area say law enforcement's reaction to the multiple homicides in Georgia, including six Asian victims, adds insult to injury.
They're troubled and concerned by a nationwide rise in violence against Asian-Americans and what they believe is a dismissive government response.
Reporter Quincy Walters joined WBUR's All Things Considered with more.
This segment aired on March 17, 2021.

Quincy Walters Reporter
Quincy Walters is a general assignment reporter for WBUR.
