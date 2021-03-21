Support the news
The Northeastern Women's Hockey Team made it to the national championship game for the first time ever Saturday, and came up short. The top-seeded Huskies lost to Wisconsin in overtime by a score of 2-1.
Head coach Dave Flint joins WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on March 21, 2021.
