Support the news
Janey Prepares To Take Mayoral Office As Walsh Set To Be Confirmed As Labor Secretary
The U.S. Senate is expected to on Monday confirm Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as the next secretary of labor.
When Walsh steps down, City Council President Kim Janey will become interim mayor, until a City Council special election next November, making her the first Black person and first woman to be mayor of the city.
WBUR's senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about this historic transition.
This segment aired on March 22, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
Support the news