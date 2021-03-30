WBUR News

Baker Urges Vigilance As Coronavirus Cases Once Again Increase In Mass.04:22
March 30, 2021
Top state and federal officials are urging people in Massachusetts to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky toured the vaccination site at Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

They discussed progress made in vaccination efforts — and addressed the recent rise in coronavirus infections here and nationwide.

WBUR's Steve Brown was there. He joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the visit.

This segment aired on March 30, 2021.

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR's All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

Steve Brown Twitter Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.

