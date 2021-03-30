Top state and federal officials are urging people in Massachusetts to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky toured the vaccination site at Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

They discussed progress made in vaccination efforts — and addressed the recent rise in coronavirus infections here and nationwide.

WBUR's Steve Brown was there. He joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the visit.