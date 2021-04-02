Today is Good Friday for most Christians, one of the holiest days in the religion.

We're also nearing the end of the eight days of the Jewish holiday of Passover. Both are being celebrated for the second year in the middle of the pandemic — although this year it comes with the optimism of the COVID vaccine.

To talk about these holidays, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes was joined by Rabbi Todd Markley of Temple Beth Shalom in Needham and Father Brian Clary of St. Martin de Porres parish in Dorchester.