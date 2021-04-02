Support the news
Baker, Healey Name Peace Officers Standards And Training Commission Members
The nine members have been named to the state's new Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.
The group will create a mandatory certification process for police officers. It will be chaired by Retired Judge Margaret Hinkle.
Its members include two active police officers, one police chief, attorneys, a social worker, a psychologist, and a chaplain. One member, Larry Ellison a detective in the Boston Police Department's School Unit, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.
This segment did not run as planned.
