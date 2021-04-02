Baker, Healey Name Peace Officers Standards And Training Commission Members

The nine members have been named to the state's new Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

The group will create a mandatory certification process for police officers. It will be chaired by Retired Judge Margaret Hinkle.

Its members include two active police officers, one police chief, attorneys, a social worker, a psychologist, and a chaplain. One member, Larry Ellison a detective in the Boston Police Department's School Unit, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.

