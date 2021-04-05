Support the news
One 4th Grade Teacher 'Very Excited' To Get Back Into The Classroom Full Time
Starting today, most public elementary schools in Massachusetts are required to bring students back into the classroom for in-person instruction five days a week.
Mark Taggart is a fourth grade teacher at Estabrook Elementary School in Lexington. WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes caught up with Taggart to see how he's feeling about getting back in the classroom full time after a year spent largely on Zoom.
This segment aired on April 5, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
