Consider This: On Revere's Pearl Avenue, Residents Grapple With The Rising Tide Of Climate Change
In the Beachmont neighborhood of nearby Revere, there’s a street called Pearl Avenue. Many of its residents are part of the same big, extended family and have lived there for decades.
Pearl Avenue is a quiet street with beautiful views of the ocean and Belle Isle Marsh — a great place to raise your kids, residents say.
The problem is, parts of it flood often.
Consider This cohost Paris Alston speaks with WBUR reporter Miriam Wasser.
This segment airs on April 23, 2021. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
