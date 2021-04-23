Consider This: On Revere's Pearl Avenue, Residents Grapple With The Rising Tide Of Climate Change

In the Beachmont neighborhood of nearby Revere, there’s a street called Pearl Avenue. Many of its residents are part of the same big, extended family and have lived there for decades.

Pearl Avenue is a quiet street with beautiful views of the ocean and Belle Isle Marsh — a great place to raise your kids, residents say.

The problem is, parts of it flood often.

Consider This cohost Paris Alston speaks with WBUR reporter Miriam Wasser.