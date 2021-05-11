Advertisement
The Boston Celtics will be without all-star Jaylen Brown for the rest of the season.
The team announced Monday night that Brown will undergo surgery for a torn ligament in his left wrist. The news comes as the Celtics are fighting for a spot in the NBA playoffs.
To talk about that, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes was joined by Boston.com sportswriter Khari Thompson.
This segment aired on May 11, 2021.
