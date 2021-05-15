Amalie Benjamin, reporter for NHL.com, joined Weekend Edition to talk about the Boston Bruins' matchup against the Washington Capitals in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 is Saturday, May 15, in Washington, D.C.

Benjamin discusses what's at stake for goalie Tuukka Rask, other key players on the B's, and the team's confrontation with former Bruins captain Zdeno Chára — who now skates for the Caps.