Boston Bruins Face The Washington Capitals To Kick Off Stanley Cup Playoff Run05:07Play
Amalie Benjamin, reporter for NHL.com, joined Weekend Edition to talk about the Boston Bruins' matchup against the Washington Capitals in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 is Saturday, May 15, in Washington, D.C.
Benjamin discusses what's at stake for goalie Tuukka Rask, other key players on the B's, and the team's confrontation with former Bruins captain Zdeno Chára — who now skates for the Caps.
This segment aired on May 15, 2021.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
