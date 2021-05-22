Advertisement
Boston Celtics Take On The Brooklyn Nets In Round 1 Of The NBA Playoffs05:13Play
Khari Thompson, sports writer for Boston.com, joined Weekend Edition to talk about the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Tip off for Game 1 is at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, in Brooklyn.
With the Nets expected to win the NBA Eastern Conference, Thompson discusses the tough series ahead for the Celtics. He dives into the state of the team — especially after the loss of Jaylen Brown for the rest of the season — and what lies ahead for the Celtics in the offseason.
This segment aired on May 22, 2021.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
