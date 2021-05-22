Khari Thompson, sports writer for Boston.com, joined Weekend Edition to talk about the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Tip off for Game 1 is at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, in Brooklyn.

With the Nets expected to win the NBA Eastern Conference, Thompson discusses the tough series ahead for the Celtics. He dives into the state of the team — especially after the loss of Jaylen Brown for the rest of the season — and what lies ahead for the Celtics in the offseason.