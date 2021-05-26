Advertisement
Coronavirus Coverage
Baker Files To Extend Some Emergency Provisions02:40Play
After more than a year of living under temporary regulations to deal with the effects of the pandemic, Massachusetts is preparing to emerge from the state of emergency in less than a month.
Gov. Charlie Baker has legislation to allow some emergency provisions which have proved to be quite popular, to remain in effect beyond their expiration dates.
Joining WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the governor's plan was WBUR's Steve Brown.
This segment aired on May 26, 2021.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
