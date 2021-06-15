Another Democrat is jumping into the race to become the next Governor of Massachusetts. Harvard Professor Danielle Allen, who's never held elective office and who's been on a listening tour for the past several months, will make it official today.

Allen is hoping to become the first woman — and the first Black woman — to be elected to the state's highest office. She plans to make her announcement later this morning on Boston Common, in front of the Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial, which honors one of the first African American regiments of the Civil War.

WBUR's Senior Political Reporter Anthony Brooks spoke to Danielle Allen yesterday and joins us now.