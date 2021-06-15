As Pace Of Vaccinations In Mass. Slows, Baker Announces New Lottery Incentive

As Massachusetts officially ended its state of emergency and marked 4 million residents vaccinated, Gov. Charlie Baker says now people who get their coronavirus inoculations could get another shot: at winning a million dollars or a scholarship.

Speaking at a press conference on Beacon Hill Tuesday, the Republican governor announced the partnership with the Massachusetts State Lottery alongside state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. The pair said adults could be entered to win one of five $1 million cash prizes if they get their shots, and that those between ages 12-17 would be entered to win one of five $300,000 scholarships.

The aim of the so-called VaxMillions Giveaway, modeled after a similar program in Ohio, is to drive up the state's vaccination rate, already one of the best in the nation, he said.

"I think the more people we can get vaccinated, the better," Baker said.

Only Massachusetts residents who receive their vaccines here are eligible. Residents will be able to enter the drawing online or through a call center starting July 1. Instructions will be available later this month.

The money is coming from federal coronavirus relief funds.

Baker said he discussed the program with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, which has similar program that been successful in boosting vaccination rates.

DeWine said the lottery accomplished three things, Baker said. It has created more visibility about getting vaccinated generally. It also spurred people previously hesitant to get vaccinated to get a shot.

“They did start to see pickup rates among some of the populations they'd had a really hard time reaching, especially, sort of young people, mostly men, between the ages of about 20 and 40, which is a tough population for us as well as it was for them," Baker said.

Ohio also saw an uptick in interest from parents who used the offer of a college scholarship to urge their hesitant children to get vaccinated, he said.

“Who wouldn't want a scholarship for their education?" said state Treasurer Deb Goldberg, whose office oversees the state lottery.