Diehl Jumps Into Governor's Race
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has yet to decide whether he will run for a third term next year, but the race for governor got a little more interesting over the holiday weekend.
Fellow Republican and former state Rep. Geoff Diehl announced he is running in 2022. That means if Baker does run for governor, he will face a challenge in the Republican primary.
WBUR's Steve Brown joined Morning Edition for a look at this potential match-up.
This segment aired on July 7, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
