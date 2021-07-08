Advertisement
What Mass. Should Expect From Tropical Storm Elsa04:25Play
Tropical Storm Elsa should bring heavy rain and winds to Massachusetts starting overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Some regions could have flash flooding, and forecasters are warning mariners to stay off the water.
Meteorologist Dave Epstein joined WBUR's All Things Considered to explain what people should expect from the storm.
This segment aired on July 8, 2021.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
