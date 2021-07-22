The numbers are not good. State public health officials on Wednesday reported 457 new cases of the coronavirus — the highest number in two months.

And the number of fully vaccinated people who have become infected is up to 25% from the start of the month.

Cape Cod is seeing upticks as people flock to the beach.

So should we be worried about another surge?

Dr. Carole Allen, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society and a former member of the state's health policy commission, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.