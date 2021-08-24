Advertisement
A universal mask mandate for K-12 schools in Massachusetts could go into effect soon.
The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to give Education Commissioner Jeff Riley the authority to issue a mask mandate — Riley has said it would likely be in effect until at least Oct. 1.
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and a parent of students who go to Newton public schools, joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss.
This segment aired on August 24, 2021.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
