A universal mask mandate for K-12 schools in Massachusetts could go into effect soon.

The state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to give Education Commissioner Jeff Riley the authority to issue a mask mandate — Riley has said it would likely be in effect until at least Oct. 1.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and a parent of students who go to Newton public schools, joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss.