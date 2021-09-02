Sunshine and warmth will return for Labor Day weekend after the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy rain and flooding to the northeast.

The storm brought historical rain to parts of the northeast with New York City alone seeing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. Massachusetts saw widespread rainfall of 3 to 5 inches Thursday morning, with some areas exceeding 6 inches. There were also some scattered areas of damage.

Sudbury River was forecast to have minor flooding during Thursday. (Courtesy NOAA)

Thursday is the transitional day between the stormy weather and a return to sunshine. By the end of today, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and skies will have at least partially cleared.

Labor Day weekend is upon us. Both Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends brought poor weather. Finally, in what many consider the final weekend of summer, we should enjoy lots of sunshine although it will not be overly warm.

It will be in the 70s Saturday afternoon and much of the Labor Day weekend. (Courtesy WeatherBELL)

High pressure is going to build in from the north and the west bringing us a pair of beautiful days Friday and Saturday. In addition to the nice daylight hours it will be comfortably cool at night for great sleeping weather.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s along with all the low humidity.

There will be the feeling of fall early this weekend with morning lows into the 50s. (WeatherBELL)

On Sunday, a weather system will move in from the west bringing with it some cloudiness and the chance of a round of showers in the afternoon or early evening.

This will not be heavy rain, but will be enough to interrupt any outdoor plans you might have. Temperatures will continue to be in the 70s.

High tides this weekend are in the late morning hours and water temperatures are still in the 70s for most of the swimming areas. The sun is now rising near 6:15 a.m. and setting about 15 minutes after 7 p.m. — you’ll get to enjoy much of it.

Some showers are possible Sunday afternoon, but they will not be widespread or heavy. (Courtesy WeatherBELL)

Labor Day itself is a warm and mainly sunny day. It will be nice weather for the beach or any outdoor activities. There will be a little bit more humidity in the air, keeping that summer feeling alive, rather than the crispness you'll get a taste of earlier in the weekend.