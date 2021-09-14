The founder of the Newport Jazz and Folk festivals, George Wein, has died at the age of 95.

Wein was born in Lynn, grew up in Newton and attended Boston University. In 1950, he opened the jazz club Storyville in Boston. Four years later, he organized the first Newport Jazz Festival.

The Newport Folk Festival followed in 1959, and, later, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Sue Auclair, a promoter who worked with George Wein for more than 20 years, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about his life and legacy.