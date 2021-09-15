WBUR News

Advertisement

2021 Boston Mayoral Race

Former Head Of Boston NAACP Discusses Mayoral Election Results

September 15, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail

Michelle Wu is a finalist in Boston's race for a new mayor, with Annissa Essaibi George appearing to take the lead for the second slot.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, City Councilor Andrea Campbell and Boston's former economic development director John Barros all conceded Tuesday night.

As we look ahead to November's general election, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Michael Curry, former head of Boston's NAACP.

This segment airs on September 15, 2021. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement