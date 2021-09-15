Advertisement
2021 Boston Mayoral Race
Former Head Of Boston NAACP Discusses Mayoral Election Results
Michelle Wu is a finalist in Boston's race for a new mayor, with Annissa Essaibi George appearing to take the lead for the second slot.
Acting Mayor Kim Janey, City Councilor Andrea Campbell and Boston's former economic development director John Barros all conceded Tuesday night.
As we look ahead to November's general election, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Michael Curry, former head of Boston's NAACP.
This segment airs on September 15, 2021. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
