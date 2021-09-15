Advertisement
What's Next In The Race For Boston's New Mayor05:26Play
With the preliminary election over, Boston voters can now focus on the November general election when city councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George face-off in the race for mayor of Boston.
Of the two candidates, Wu is considered the more progressive. She supports rent control and free public transportation. Essaibi-George has taken more centrist stands.
WBUR's Simón Rios joined All Things Considered to talk about what's next in the mayor's race.
This segment aired on September 15, 2021.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.
Advertisement
Advertisement