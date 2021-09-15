With the preliminary election over, Boston voters can now focus on the November general election when city councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George face-off in the race for mayor of Boston.

Of the two candidates, Wu is considered the more progressive. She supports rent control and free public transportation. Essaibi-George has taken more centrist stands.

WBUR's Simón Rios joined All Things Considered to talk about what's next in the mayor's race.