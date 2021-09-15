Advertisement
Boston Looks Ahead To A Historic Mayoral Election Between 2 Women
The general election campaign for Boston mayor is underway. City councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George topped the field in Tuesday's preliminary election and were out on the campaign trail Wednesday.
Leanne Doherty, who teaches a class at Simmons University about female political leadership in Boston, joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the historic race.
This segment aired on September 15, 2021.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Lynn Jolicoeur Producer/Reporter
Lynn Jolicoeur is the field producer for WBUR's All Things Considered. She also reports for the station's various local news broadcasts.
