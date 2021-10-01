Advertisement
Tom Brady returns to Foxboro this Sunday for the first time since he left the New England Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady and the Bucs won the Super Bowl last year and are 2-1 this season, while the Pats missed the playoffs last year and are 1-2.
For a preview, ESPN's Mike Reiss joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.
This segment aired on October 1, 2021.
