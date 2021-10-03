After 20 years of unparalleled success together, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will be back on the same football field Sunday night for the first time since Brady left for Tampa.

Brady is now the quarterback for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Bucs are in Foxborough to face the struggling New England Patriots.

To help us explore the plot points, Boston.com sports writer Khari Thompson joined WBUR's Weekend Edition.