Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey is declaring homelessness and addiction issues near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a public health crisis.

She's issued an executive order banning encampments where a growing number of people in the area are living in dozens of tents.

"These tents have become places where women are being assaulted, people are potentially overdosing, and it is hard for our outreach times to provide the services, to provide the treatments and the opportunities for alternatives," she said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Janey said there are unused shelter beds that people currently living in tents could occupy. For those who do not want to leave, she said enforcement will be a last resort.

The city is evaluating how many more beds will be needed to house people affected by the order.

WBUR's Martha Bebinger joined All Things Considered to discuss Janey's announcement and what it will mean for those living in the Mass. and Cass area.