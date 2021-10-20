Advertisement
Rep. Clark Talks Negotiations Over Biden's Spending Package04:42Play
President Biden is telling Democrats a scaled-down version of his economic package may have a better chance of passing, and he promises it would still have key components of his agenda.
The president met with Democratic leaders yesterday, including Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark.
Clark joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.
This segment aired on October 20, 2021.
Rupa Shenoy Morning Edition Host
Rupa Shenoy hosts WBUR's Morning Edition.
