It's over, and it was not pretty at the end. The Boston Red Sox season sputtered to a close Friday night in a 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

The Red Sox were underdogs going into the MLB playoffs, but they beat the New York Yankees in the Wild Card game, and stomped out the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round. After winning games 2 and 3 of the ALCS, the Sox had momentum. The Astros, however, regrouped and triumphed.

So, what happened? To help us understand the mysteries of baseball, Boston.com sports writer Khari Thompson joined WBUR's Weekend Edition.