WBUR News

Advertisement

Houston Astros end Boston Red Sox season in ALCS Game 605:16
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 23, 2021
TwitterfacebookEmail
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts walks to the dugout after striking out against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts walks to the dugout after striking out against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

It's over, and it was not pretty at the end. The Boston Red Sox season sputtered to a close Friday night in a 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

The Red Sox were underdogs going into the MLB playoffs, but they beat the New York Yankees in the Wild Card game, and stomped out the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round. After winning games 2 and 3 of the ALCS, the Sox had momentum. The Astros, however, regrouped and triumphed.

So, what happened? To help us understand the mysteries of baseball, Boston.com sports writer Khari Thompson joined WBUR's Weekend Edition.

This segment aired on October 23, 2021.

Related:

Sharon Brody Twitter News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement