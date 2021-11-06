Advertisement
MGH pediatrician discusses the COVID-19 vaccines now available for children as young as 5
COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children 5 to 11 years old. They're being administered in pediatrician offices, pharmacies, community health centers, clinics and hospitals. Currently only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is approved for this age group.
Dr. Alexy Arauz Boudreau, an associate chief of pediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital, joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss vaccinations for the elementary school set, and how this could shift the landscape of the pandemic.
This segment aired on November 6, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
