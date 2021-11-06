MGH pediatrician discusses the COVID-19 vaccines now available for children as young as 5

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children 5 to 11 years old. They're being administered in pediatrician offices, pharmacies, community health centers, clinics and hospitals. Currently only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is approved for this age group.

Dr. Alexy Arauz Boudreau, an associate chief of pediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital, joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss vaccinations for the elementary school set, and how this could shift the landscape of the pandemic.