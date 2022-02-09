Advertisement
Mass. will end its school mask mandate on Feb. 28
Students in Massachusetts public schools will soon have a choice about whether to wear a mask.
On Wednesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the statewide school mask mandate will end Feb. 28. The move comes after Northeastern states including Connecticut, Delaware, and New Jersey made similar moves.
Senior Education Reporter Carrie Jung spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about why the change is being announced now.
