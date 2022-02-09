Local Coverage
Education

Mass. will end its school mask mandate on Feb. 28

February 09, 2022
Students in Massachusetts public schools will soon have a choice about whether to wear a mask.

On Wednesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the statewide school mask mandate will end Feb. 28. The move comes after Northeastern states including Connecticut, Delaware, and New Jersey made similar moves.

Senior Education Reporter Carrie Jung spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about why the change is being announced now.

This segment aired on February 9, 2022. Audio will be available soon.

WBUR's All Things ConsideredNovel CoronavirusCoronavirus Vaccine Coverage

Lisa Mullins
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR's All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

Carrie Jung
Carrie is a senior education reporter with Edify.

