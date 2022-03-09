Boston-based Ukrainian planned to return home this month, until war broke out

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainians outside of their country continue to rally support across the world, including in Massachusetts.

Diana Zlotnikova has organized recent marches in Boston. She's a senior at Northeastern University, who was born and raised in Ukraine. Her entire family is still there, but she left in 2016 for high school.

Zlotnikova would go back home to Ukraine every couple of months or so — most recently, this past Christmas. She had plans to return this month, until Russia attacked.

Zlotnikova joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.