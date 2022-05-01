Advertisement
How the Celtics match up against the defending champion Bucks in the playoffs04:57Play
The Boston Celtics take on defending champion Milwaukee Bucks at the Garden Sunday afternoon in Game One of the Eastern Conference semifinal.
In the first round of the playoffs, the Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets.
To consider what this part of the post-season might look like for the Celtics, basketball writer Gary Washburn, who covers the Celtics for the Boston Globe, joined WBUR's Weekend Edition.
This segment aired on May 1, 2022.