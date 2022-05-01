Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Weekend Edition Sunday
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: Weekend Edition Sunday
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Local Coverage

How the Celtics match up against the defending champion Bucks in the playoffs04:57
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 01, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Boston Celtics take on defending champion Milwaukee Bucks at the Garden Sunday afternoon in Game One of the Eastern Conference semifinal.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets.

To consider what this part of the post-season might look like for the Celtics, basketball writer Gary Washburn, who covers the Celtics for the Boston Globe, joined WBUR's Weekend Edition.

This segment aired on May 1, 2022.

Sharon Brody Twitter News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Weekend Edition Sunday
/00:00
Close